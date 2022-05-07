Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GMBLP)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. Esports Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.
About Esports Entertainment Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBLP)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.