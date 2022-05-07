Esports Technologies (EBET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th.

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter. Esports Technologies had a negative net margin of 292.45% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%.

Get Esports Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:EBET opened at $3.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10. Esports Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $36.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Esports Technologies by 432.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esports Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esports Technologies by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Esports Technologies by 82.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Esports Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Esports Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esports Technologies, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.