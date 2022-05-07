Esports Technologies (EBET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th.
Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter. Esports Technologies had a negative net margin of 292.45% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%.
NASDAQ:EBET opened at $3.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10. Esports Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $36.16.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Esports Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
Esports Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Esports Technologies, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.
