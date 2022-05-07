Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Essent Group has a payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Essent Group to earn $6.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

ESNT opened at $42.15 on Friday. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.90. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. The business had revenue of $264.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essent Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

In other Essent Group news, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 236,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 90,045 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 181,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Essent Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

