Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Essent Group has a dividend payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Essent Group to earn $6.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $42.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.34. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $39.26 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.90. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. The business had revenue of $264.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ESNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

In other news, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $40,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 236,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 90,045 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 181,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Essent Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,776,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

