Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.90 EPS

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $264.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Essent Group stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,456. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $51.74.

Get Essent Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

In other news, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $40,710.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essent Group (Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.