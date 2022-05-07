Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 77.23%. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,280,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,103. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Etsy has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $2,047,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,083,773.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,825 shares of company stock worth $18,298,401. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 857.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.16.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

