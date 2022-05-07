European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

European Wax Center stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 207.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.36. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.22.

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that European Wax Center will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $537,237,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,356,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,288,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,874,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of European Wax Center by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after acquiring an additional 615,333 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

