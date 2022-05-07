Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth $74,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.
