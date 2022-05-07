Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Evergy updated its FY22 guidance to $3.43-3.63 EPS.

Shares of Evergy stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.10. 1,623,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,724. Evergy has a twelve month low of $59.46 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get Evergy alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVRG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Evergy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Evergy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.