Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) will announce $2.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.52 billion and the lowest is $2.06 billion. Eversource Energy posted sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year sales of $10.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $11.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.24 billion to $11.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ES. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

ES stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.89 and a 200-day moving average of $86.70. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.82%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,515 shares of company stock worth $734,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at about $679,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 49.1% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 108.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

