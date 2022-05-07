Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Issues Earnings Results

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE ES traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $90.40. 2,037,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,528. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ES. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

In other news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,515 shares of company stock valued at $734,010. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

