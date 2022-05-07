EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $126.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.20. 245,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,566. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 740.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $30.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.31.

In related news, Director Gregory S. Pope acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in EVO Payments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,634,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,716,000 after purchasing an additional 20,990 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,574,000 after buying an additional 26,379 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 13,523.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

EVOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

