Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, May 23rd

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, May 23rd. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, May 23rd.

Evoke Pharma stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.38. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 529.48% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Evoke Pharma by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evoke Pharma by 19.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Evoke Pharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the first quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

