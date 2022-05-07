Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Announces Earnings Results

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $297.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.81 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.
Shares of EVH stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,683. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $34.60.
In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 5,388 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $147,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,306 shares of company stock worth $674,046 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
EVH has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.
