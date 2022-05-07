Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXAS. Citigroup lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

EXAS opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $133.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

