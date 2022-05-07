Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.59) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.55). Exagen reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exagen.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 55.59%. The business had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exagen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Exagen by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Exagen during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Exagen by 1,885.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XGN stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24.

About Exagen (Get Rating)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exagen (XGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.