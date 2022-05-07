Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exchange Income from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on Exchange Income and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$40.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. The firm has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.41. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$37.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.49.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$390.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.4799998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.67%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

