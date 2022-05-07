Exela Technologies (XELA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $294.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. On average, analysts expect Exela Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:XELA opened at $0.29 on Friday. Exela Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XELA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. B. Riley lowered Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $0.55 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 472.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,867 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 1,996.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,798,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 96,900 shares in the last quarter. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.