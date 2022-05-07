eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. eXp World had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. eXp World’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of eXp World stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $14.98. 2,289,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,916. eXp World has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 3.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $244,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Onnen sold 16,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $390,395.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,942 shares of company stock worth $6,292,481. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in eXp World by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,746,000 after buying an additional 40,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in eXp World by 25.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after buying an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $14,397,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in eXp World by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after buying an additional 19,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 33,713 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

