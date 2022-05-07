Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) PT Raised to $125.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Cowen from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s current price.

EXPD has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $108.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $94.95 and a 12-month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

