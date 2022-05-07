EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 174.09% and a negative return on equity of 51.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

Shares of EYPT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.13. 126,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,211. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EYPT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

