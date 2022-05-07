Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 63.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Fastly updated its Q2 guidance to -($0.18-0.15) EPS and its FY22 guidance to -($0.60-0.50) EPS.

NYSE:FSLY traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,148,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,127,515. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $275,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $96,881.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,968 shares in the company, valued at $5,831,750.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,428 shares of company stock valued at $996,487 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,659,000 after purchasing an additional 396,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,117,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,425,000 after buying an additional 595,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,049,000 after buying an additional 80,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,448,000 after buying an additional 84,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 1,223.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 137,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 126,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

