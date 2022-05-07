Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS.

Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average is $44.49. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $143,672.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,342,037.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,104,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,624 shares of company stock worth $3,270,224. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 51,470 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 575.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FATE. StockNews.com raised shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.22.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

