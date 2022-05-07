Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS.
Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average is $44.49. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43.
In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $143,672.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,342,037.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,104,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,624 shares of company stock worth $3,270,224. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FATE. StockNews.com raised shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.22.
Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
