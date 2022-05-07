Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.
Fathom stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.13. 113,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,125. Fathom has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $121.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.07.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Fathom from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Fathom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.
