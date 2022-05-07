Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.81 EPS

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Realty Investment Trust updated its FY22 guidance to $5.85-6.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.14. The company had a trading volume of 493,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,462. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $109.89 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,203,000 after buying an additional 41,347 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,638,000 after buying an additional 22,092 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 17,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,848,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

