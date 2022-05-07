FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) vs. Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Critical Contrast

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) and Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares FG Financial Group and Maiden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Financial Group N/A -36.78% -13.71% Maiden 26.99% -14.18% -1.21%

FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maiden has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FG Financial Group and Maiden’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG Financial Group $7.59 million 2.59 -$8.51 million ($1.93) -1.56 Maiden $98.72 million 1.96 $26.65 million $1.36 1.63

Maiden has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. FG Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maiden, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.3% of FG Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Maiden shares are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Maiden shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for FG Financial Group and Maiden, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Maiden 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Maiden beats FG Financial Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FG Financial Group (Get Rating)

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About Maiden (Get Rating)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients; and a range of legacy services to small insurance companies. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

