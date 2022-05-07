Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at CIBC

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FSZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an equal wight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.07.

Shares of TSE FSZ opened at C$9.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$974.96 million and a P/E ratio of 14.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.16. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$9.36 and a 52-week high of C$11.75.

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$241.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.60 million. Analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 1.4299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.74%.

In other news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$52,501.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,273,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$44,873,129.71.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

