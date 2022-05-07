Financial Comparison: B. Riley Principal 250 Merger (NASDAQ:BRIV) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) and B. Riley Principal 250 Merger (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Runway Growth Finance and B. Riley Principal 250 Merger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Runway Growth Finance 0 0 8 0 3.00 B. Riley Principal 250 Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A

Runway Growth Finance currently has a consensus target price of $15.38, suggesting a potential upside of 8.35%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Runway Growth Finance is more favorable than B. Riley Principal 250 Merger.

Profitability

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and B. Riley Principal 250 Merger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Runway Growth Finance 63.93% 7.32% 5.74% B. Riley Principal 250 Merger N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and B. Riley Principal 250 Merger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Runway Growth Finance $71.36 million 8.22 $45.62 million N/A N/A B. Riley Principal 250 Merger N/A N/A $170,000.00 N/A N/A

Runway Growth Finance has higher revenue and earnings than B. Riley Principal 250 Merger.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.9% of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats B. Riley Principal 250 Merger on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Runway Growth Finance (Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

About B. Riley Principal 250 Merger (Get Rating)

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc.

