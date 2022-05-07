Financial Contrast: Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) versus First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Rating) and First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and First Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Bancshares $214.22 million 3.11 $64.17 million $3.06 10.62

First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Community Capital Bancshares and First Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

First Bancshares has a consensus price target of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.97%. Given First Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Bancshares is more favorable than Community Capital Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A First Bancshares 30.15% 9.38% 1.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.2% of First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancshares has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Bancshares beats Community Capital Bancshares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Capital Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, commercial, financial, agricultural, consumer installment, overdrafts and other revolving credit, and educational loans. The company also offers money transfer, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, and merchant services, as well as online, mobile, and text message banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Albany, Georgia.

First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, as well as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it originates loans to purchase existing residential homes or construct new homes, and to refinance existing mortgages; and provides financial and wealth management services. Further, the company offers internet banking services, automated teller machines, voice response telephone inquiry services, commercial sweep accounts, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, merchant, mobile deposit, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and credit card services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, individuals, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 90 locations in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Louisiana. The First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

