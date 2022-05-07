Financial Contrast: First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) versus RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) and RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and RCI Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Watch Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A RCI Hospitality 14.30% 23.50% 11.18%

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and RCI Hospitality’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Watch Restaurant Group $601.19 million 1.24 -$2.11 million N/A N/A RCI Hospitality $195.26 million 3.02 $30.34 million $3.43 18.11

RCI Hospitality has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Watch Restaurant Group and RCI Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Watch Restaurant Group 0 1 9 0 2.90 RCI Hospitality 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 77.58%. RCI Hospitality has a consensus price target of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.08%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than RCI Hospitality.

Summary

RCI Hospitality beats First Watch Restaurant Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club. Wholly-owned subsidiaries also operate restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of February 11, 2019, the company operated 46 units, including 39 nightclub units and 7 Bombshell units. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry; a national industry convention and tradeshow; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company founded in 1983 as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc., changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014, and is based in Houston, Texas.

