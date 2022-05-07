Financial Review: Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) vs. Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) and Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and Kering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Towers Watson Public 39.57% 13.43% 4.45% Kering N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and Kering’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Towers Watson Public $9.00 billion 2.63 $4.22 billion $28.62 7.42 Kering $20.88 billion 2.88 $3.76 billion N/A N/A

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kering.

Dividends

Willis Towers Watson Public pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Kering pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Willis Towers Watson Public pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Kering shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Willis Towers Watson Public has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kering has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and Kering, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Towers Watson Public 1 2 0 0 1.67 Kering 0 3 8 0 2.73

Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus price target of $244.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.82%. Given Willis Towers Watson Public’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Willis Towers Watson Public is more favorable than Kering.

About Willis Towers Watson Public (Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services. It also provides advice, data, software, and products to address clients' total rewards and talent issues. In addition, the company offers risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, aerospace, construction, and marine. Further, it offers investment consulting and discretionary management services to insurance and reinsurance companies; insurance consulting and technology, risk and capital management, pricing and predictive modeling, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, merger and acquisition, outsourcing, and business management services; wholesale insurance broking services to retail and wholesale brokers; and underwriting and capital management, capital market, and advisory and brokerage services. Additionally, the company provides primary medical and ancillary benefit exchange, and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees in the group and individual markets, as well as delivers healthcare and reimbursement accounts, including health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and other consumer-directed accounts. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Kering (Get Rating)

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women. It also provides perfumes and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Girard-Perregaux, Ulysse Nardin, and Kering Eyewear branded products. It sells its products through stores and e-commerce sites. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,565 stores. Kering SA sells its products in the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPR SA and changed its name to Kering SA in June 2013. Kering SA was founded in 1963 and is based in Paris, France.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.