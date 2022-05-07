First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FCR.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday.

TSE FCR.UN opened at C$15.61 on Friday. First Capital Realty has a 52-week low of C$15.49 and a 52-week high of C$19.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 7.45.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

