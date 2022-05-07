First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. First Industrial Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 91.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $52.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.93. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,173,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,899,000 after purchasing an additional 528,890 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 676,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,800,000 after purchasing an additional 238,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 213,252 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 352,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 25,667 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.