Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Issues Earnings Results

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 438,496.81% and a negative return on equity of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of FSR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,427,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,898. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44. Fisker has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fisker from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other news, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $39,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $73,029.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fisker by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Fisker by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

