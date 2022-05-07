FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $3.80-3.90 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $15.45-15.75 EPS.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $19.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.26. 888,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $290.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.82.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $13,927,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

