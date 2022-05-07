FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.45-15.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.335-3.385 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.26 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.80-3.90 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $301.88.

FLT traded down $19.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.26. 888,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $290.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.12. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 923.5% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

