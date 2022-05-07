FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $805-825 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.35 million.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $15.45-15.75 EPS.

FLT traded down $19.42 on Friday, hitting $224.26. 888,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,877. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $290.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $301.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 923.5% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

