Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flex had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Flex updated its Q1 guidance to $0.44-0.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.09-2.24 EPS.

Shares of Flex stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.95. 6,033,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363,177. Flex has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of research firms have commented on FLEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Flex by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,799,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,305,000 after buying an additional 373,333 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flex by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,270,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,618,000 after buying an additional 188,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Flex by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,098,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,456,000 after buying an additional 468,605 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

