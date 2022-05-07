Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLEX. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Flex stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,033,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,177. Flex has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.16. Flex had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Flex will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Flex in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

