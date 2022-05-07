Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Flight Centre Limited is engaged in travel agency business, offering domestic and international flights, holiday packages, cruises, ski holidays, last minute hotel deals and travel insurance. The Company provides a complete travel service for leisure and business travelers in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Hong Kong, India, China, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. Flight Centre Limited is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. “

Get Flight Centre Travel Group alerts:

Flight Centre Travel Group stock remained flat at $$13.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $13.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flight Centre Travel Group (FGETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.