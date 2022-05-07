Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Lowered to “Accumulate” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

FND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.62.

NYSE:FND traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.18. 2,734,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,750. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.90. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $73.38 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

