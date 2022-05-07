Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Floor & Decor updated its FY22 guidance to $2.75-3.00 EPS.

FND traded down $4.28 on Friday, hitting $75.18. 2,734,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,750. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.71 and a 200-day moving average of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $73.38 and a 12-month high of $145.89.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.62.

In related news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,314,000 after buying an additional 333,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after purchasing an additional 238,848 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 38,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,564 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

