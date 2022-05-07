Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $247.16 Million

Equities analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) will report sales of $247.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $202.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $276.90 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fluence Energy.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.42 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

In related news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $131,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $10.39 on Friday. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $39.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

