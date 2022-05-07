Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fluor updated its FY22 guidance to $1.15-1.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fluor has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

