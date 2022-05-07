Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.92.

FTS traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $48.84. 718,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average is $46.88. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.33.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fortis by 20.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fortis by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Fortis by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Fortis by 7.5% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

