Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Plans Dividend of $0.01

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0062 per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.00499.
Shares of FXTGY opened at $1.01 on Friday. Foxtons Group has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foxtons Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.
