Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Issues Earnings Results

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Franchise Group updated its FY22 guidance to approx $5.00 EPS.

Shares of FRG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.06. The company had a trading volume of 529,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,758. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.31. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 113,230 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,038,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 20,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FRG shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

About Franchise Group (Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.