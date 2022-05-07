Franco-Nevada Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Franco-Nevada has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Franco-Nevada has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Shares of FNV opened at $150.54 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $124.95 and a 12 month high of $169.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,282,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $190.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.70.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

