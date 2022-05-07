Franco-Nevada Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.
Franco-Nevada has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Franco-Nevada has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.
Shares of FNV opened at $150.54 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $124.95 and a 12 month high of $169.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.65.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,282,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $190.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.70.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile (Get Rating)
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
