Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Announces Earnings Results

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Franco-Nevada stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,504. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $124.95 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.03.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

A number of research firms have commented on FNV. Raymond James set a $190.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,282,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,332,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.