Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Given a $190.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $190.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.70.

NYSE FNV traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $150.54. 722,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,504. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.03. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $124.95 and a 12 month high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

